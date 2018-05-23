States start pushing back against Trump's junky short-term health plans

As an example of how junky these plans can be, we reported last month on a typical plan marketed in Illinois and 12 other states by UnitedHealth Group. The plan excludes pregnancy and provides for a lifetime maximum benefit of only $250,000. It won't cover hospital room, board or nursing services for patients admitted to a hospital on a Friday or Saturday, unless for an emergency or for necessary surgery the next day. (In other words, if you get sick, make sure you do so early in the week.)