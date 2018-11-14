Blumhouse TV to bring eight movies to Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Studios said Wednesday that Blumhouse Television will produce eight thriller or darkly-themed movies for the streaming platform, its first global direct-to-service deal for feature length programs.
It’s the latest high-profile partnership for Amazon, which has been growing a catalog of movies and shows to entice more people to subscribe to its platform and better compete with Netflix.
The company recently landed deals with Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films and Jordan Peele, who won an Oscar for best original screenplay for the critically acclaimed film, “Get Out.”
The pact with Blumhouse Television, founded by horror filmmaker Jason Blum, will involve diverse and underrepresented filmmakers and distribute the projects to more than 200 territories worldwide through Amazon Prime Video. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, has moved aggressively to lure top talent to Amazon since she joined the company in February. The former president of NBC Entertainment replaced Roy Price after he was accused of sexual harassment.
“He [Blum] has redefined the horror genre for fans who are hungry for high concept scares,” Salke said in a statement. “Whether it’s found footage, a socially conscious terror comedy or a pure sinister adrenaline ride, he reinvented and infused the genre with cultural relevancy.”
While Netflix is still outpacing the competition — spending as much as $13 billion on content this year — Amazon Studios is also ramping up. The studio is embarking on a multiseason TV adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings,” which is expected to be its largest undertaking to date.
Amazon Studios is also in the process of moving into a new home at the historic Culver Studios in Culver City, where it will lease production and administrative facilities.