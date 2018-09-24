'Inside the Actors Studio' is moving to Ovation TV; James Lipton will fade to a behind-the-scenes role

Lipton came up with the concept for “Inside the Actors Studio” in 1994 when the Actors Studio was grappling with severe financial pressures and risked shutting down. Lipton initially struck a partnership as part of a degree program between the Actors Studio and the New School for Social Research. He felt the program should include guest lectures by famous members of the Actors Studio and he wanted those conversations to be preserved on film. Using the material to produce a TV show solved another problem by providing a needed stream of revenue for the Actors Studio.