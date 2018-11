Trump turned the midterm election into a big show for network news

Fox News prime time is usually the platform for its Trump-loving conservative commentators. But its opinion hosts played a smaller role during its election coverage (only Laura Ingraham was on the New York set while Tucker Carlson checked in from Washington). Sean Hannity, who just the day before had been admonished by the network for taking the stage at a Missouri campaign rally at Trump’s request, was nowhere to be found. The network’s spokespeople said Hannity’s participation on previous election nights has been minimal.