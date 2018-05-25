Harvey Weinstein's alleged victims still wonder if justice will finally be served

Brock, who recounted her claimed Weinstein encounter in a story in The Los Angeles Times last fall, said that recent allegations of assault by former New York Atty. Gen. Eric Schneiderman have left her distrustful of authorities involved in bringing legal actions against the mogul. Schneiderman, who had aggressively pursued a civil rights lawsuit against Weinstein and his former company and spoke often of his support for the #MeToo movement, recently resigned after a story in the New Yorker detailed the claims of four women who said he subjected them to "nonconsensual physical violence." (The attorney general's office is continuing to pursue the civil rights lawsuit; Schneiderman, meanwhile, has denied he assaulted the women or engaged in "nonconsensual sex.")