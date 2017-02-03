MTV News staff votes to unionize under Writers Guild of America, East

The editorial staff of MTV News, the youth-focused viral media division of MTV, has voted to unionize with the Writers Guild of America, East, the union announced on Friday.
New York-based MTV News said its editorial staff consists mostly of freelance contractors who currently are given a defined employment term of either three months, one year or two years, without benefits, healthcare or severance pay.
“A minority of MTV News team members are considered staff, which comes with healthcare and benefits,” said the division’s union organizing committee in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.
The committee said in a separate letter to staff members that it was seeking full healthcare and other benefits for employees. It also mentioned President Trump in its efforts to obtain legal protections afforded to journalists.
“Under the new Trump administration, we are acutely aware of how necessary our constitutional rights are, and how much we need legal protection,” the letter stated. “In order for us to produce our best work, all writers, editors, reporters and producers must be given proper protection against the threat of legal actions from politicians, pop stars and other public figures.”
MTV, which is owned by Viacom, declined to comment.
More than 80% of MTV News’ editorial staff have signed cards electing the Writers Guild of America, East as their representative in collective bargaining, the union said in a release. The union represents writers in film, television, cable, digital media and broadcast news.
MTV News produces online videos and articles that are geared toward young audiences. Its editorial content focuses primarily on celebrity culture, entertainment, social justice and politics.
In December, it published an online video titled “2017 Resolutions for White Guys” in which a diverse cast of millennials proclaimed that “America was never great for anyone who wasn’t a white guy” and “’Blue Lives Matter’ isn’t a thing.” The video received a strong public backlash. MTV News subsequently pulled the video, but versions of it remain online.