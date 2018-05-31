Why did Disney take such a big gamble on 'Roseanne'? Blame the uncertain TV market

Depending on a provocative and often unpredictable star such as Barr — who had the benefit of mass success in the pre-digital TV era of the 1990s — was a gamble and ABC executives knew it. The fact they were willing to take such a risk demonstrates just how hungry they were to recapture some of the network’s past glory that had been dimmed in recent years by the public’s shift to streaming online video and on-demand viewing.