Abrams Artists Agency changes ownership in management buyout

Abrams Artists Agency, the boutique talent agency founded four decades ago by Harry Abrams, is changing hands in a management buyout by the firm’s top executives.
The agency announced Tuesday that it has been purchased by the company’s longtime executives Robert Attermann and Brian Cho, and their new partner, entrepreneur and producer Adam Bold. Abrams was the sole owner of the agency and will assume the title of founder and advisor, guiding the new leadership team through the transition.
The new ownership also includes Neal Altman, another executive at Abrams Artists.
The agency declined to disclose the valuation of the deal. Attermann previously served as chief operating office and is now chief executive. Cho was the former chief financial officer and is now president and chief operating officer.
Bold was the founder of the Mutual Fund Store, an independent investment-management company. He sold the company in 2016 after 19 years. Bold co-founded Grandma’s House Entertainment in 2013 to develop and produce scripted and non-scripted shows.
“Abrams Artists Agency has been built on a strong ethos that the client always comes first; I know with this transition to new ownership with Robert, Brian and Adam at the helm, that this will continue, and the next 40 years will be filled with incredible growth and opportunity,” Harry Abrams said in a statement.
Abrams Artists has principal offices in both Los Angeles and New York. The agency has built a strong roster of literary and theatrical clients, including playwright David Mamet, writer-actor Tracy Letts and stage director Anna D. Shapiro.
Other clients include young actors Iain Armitage, currently in CBS’ “Young Sheldon”; Diane Guerrero, in Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black”; and Sophia Lillis, in HBO’s “Sharp Objects” and the movie “It.”