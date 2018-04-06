Alamo Drafthouse will hold 'Titanic' event at the Queen Mary in a push to promote its planned Los Angeles theater

Last year, Alamo severed ties with film critic Harry Knowles after he was accused of sexual assault and harassment by several women. Knowles, who denied the claims, co-founded Fantastic Fest, which is hosted by Alamo. In a statement at the time, League said the company was "striving to better respond to allegations of sexual assault and harassment, and will take actions so those who work at the theater or attend as a guest are not made to feel unsafe."