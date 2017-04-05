Amazon reaches deal with NFL to stream Thursday night games

Amazon.com Inc. has reached a deal with the NFL to stream "Thursday Night Football" games during the 2017 season, according to multiple people familiar with the agreement.

The one-year deal is worth approximately $50 million to the NFL, according to the people who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no official announcement was made. The 10-game package will be available to Amazon Prime subscribers.

The deal is worth about five times as much as the NFL's $10-million deal with Twitter Inc., which streamed the Thursday prime-time games during the 2016 season.

The agreement previously was reported by the Wall Street Journal and the Sports Business Journal.

The NFL's Thursday night television package is split among CBS, NBC and the league-owned NFL Network.

The Washington Post is owned by Amazon founder Jeffrey P. Bezos.

