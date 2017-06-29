AMC is giving Comcast subscribers the option to watch 'The Walking Dead' ad-free — for a price

Ad-supported TV is taking another step to becoming “The Walking Dead.”

AMC announced today that it would offer an on-demand service to Comcast cable subscribers who will be able to watch the network’s shows commercial free for $4.99 a month.

New episodes of series such as “The Walking Dead,” “Into the Badlands” and “Better Call Saul” will be available to subscribers of AMC Premiere at the same time they are shown live, with ads, on AMC.

Programs are typically made available to on-demand services a day after they have aired.

AMC Premiere will also offer commercial-free versions of previous episodes. Cable customers who watch shows on demand typically have to sit through ad breaks that cannot be zipped through.

The channel will be available to the 20 million Comcast customers who have its Xfinity set-top boxes that offer a wide array of on-demand programs.

Matt Strauss, executive vice president and general manager, video and entertainment services for Comcast, said the company was in talks with other cable channels to offer similar services.

“There are a handful of networks of the caliber of AMC that lend themselves to this premium experience, and those are on our shortlist,” Strauss said in a telephone interview.

Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, said the on-demand service is not meant to be a replacement for the AMC channel.

“It’s not for everybody,” Collier said. “It’s for those who want the choice and the upgrade opportunity.”

Collier believes that AMC Premiere will “super serve” fans of its shows with additional content not shown on the ad-supported channel.

The long-term plan is to expand AMC Premiere beyond Comcast — to customers of other cable and satellite providers that carry AMC. It could also be offered to “over-the-top” streaming services like Hulu that provide video content to cord-cutters.

AMC Premiere is an acknowledgment that viewers who subscribe to ad-free services such as Netflix or Amazon are coming to expect commercial-free TV content.

“Viewing habits are continuing to change,” Strauss said. “People are becoming more accustomed to watching what they want when they want it.”

AMC is the first ad-supported cable network to offer a commercial-free version of itself. The practice is used on streaming services such as Hulu and CBS All Access, which offer ad-free viewing at a higher subscription price.

AMC Premiere could have some unintended consequences in a TV world where it’s already tough to escape spoilers on social media. Viewers who watch “The Walking Dead” and other shows on AMC Premiere as soon as they are available will get to the end of an episode before those watching on the network that runs around 20 minutes of commercials in an hour.

“With all the time-shifted viewing going on today, that’s a possibility,” Collier said. But he believes that engaged fans will find ways to avoid information about their favorite shows on social media.

