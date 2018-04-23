'Good Morning America' news anchor Amy Robach is moving to '20/20'

"Good Morning America" has regained its status as the most-watched network morning program after NBC's "Today" scored a run of weekly wins while reporting from Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympics. For the 2017-18 TV season, "GMA" is averaging 4.292 million viewers, giving it a razor-thin lead over "Today," which has 4.290 million viewers. "CBS This Morning" has about 3.4 million viewers.