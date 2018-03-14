AT&T and Justice Department are on a collision course over Time Warner merger

In the run-up to the trial, there has been much speculation over whether President Trump is behind the government's effort to scuttle the AT&T-Time Warner deal. Trump has long been opposed to the merger, first denouncing it in October 2016, when the deal was announced. Since arriving in Washington, Trump has threatened to use the Justice Department to punish political rivals, such as Hillary Clinton, and he has long groused about CNN's unflattering coverage of him. During a campaign rally last weekend in Pennsylvania, the president again belittled the channel, calling it "fake as hell — the worst."