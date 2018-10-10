WarnerMedia announces new streaming service to compete with Netflix and Disney

WarnerMedia, the parent company of Hollywood studio Warner Bros., is getting into the direct-to-consumer business.
The AT&T-owned media company is planning a streaming service that will launch late next year, WarnerMedia Chief Executive John Stankey said in a statement Wednesday.
The service, which will compete with existing streaming giant Netflix and an upcoming offering from Walt Disney Co., will include films and TV shows from HBO, Turner and other WarnerMedia properties.
“We are committed to launching a compelling and competitive product that will serve as a complement to our existing businesses and help us to expand our reach by offering a new choice for entertainment with the WarnerMedia collection of films, television series, libraries, documentaries and animation loved by consumers around the world,” Stankey said.
The announcement comes just months after AT&T completed its $85-billion acquisition of Time Warner assets including Warner Bros., the Turner networks and HBO. The new service is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2019.