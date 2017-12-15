ABC fires Mario Batali from 'The Chew' following sexual misconduct allegations

ABC has parted ways with celebrity chef Mario Batali, who will no longer be part of the network’s daytime show “The Chew” following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Batali has been off the show since Monday after allegations were published on the website Eater New York. Four women, three of whom worked for Batali, said he inappropriately touched them.

“Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on ‘The Chew,’” the network said. “While we remain unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with our show, ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct.”

Batali did not deny the allegations, saying in a statement that “although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted.”

“That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses,” he said. “I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

Batali has stepped back from the day-to-day operation of his culinary empire, which includes dozens of restaurants. He is a minority shareholder in Eataly USA, which has locations in New York, Chicago and Boston and opened its fourth location last month at Westfield Century City mall. He is also co-owner of the Mozza restaurants in Los Angeles and Newport Beach.

He had been on “The Chew” since 2011.

