Bianna Golodryga joins 'CBS This Morning' as a co-host

CBS News has added veteran TV news correspondent Bianna Golodryga as a fourth co-host to its morning program “CBS This Morning.”
Golodryga’s appointment was announced Wednesday as she joined Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King and John Dickerson at the program’s signature round glass table in the CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan.
The addition of Golodryga comes as “CBS This Morning” tries to regain its ratings momentum, which slowed after Charlie Rose left the program in November 2017 amid sexual harassment allegations. During the 2017-18 TV season, the show saw its first significant ratings decline since launching in 2012.
While “CBS This Morning” runs behind ABC’s “Good Morning America” and NBC’s “Today” in the race for morning viewers, the program has won praise and a devoted following for offering more hard news than its competitors.
On Monday, “CBS This Morning” was the only network morning show to earn a News and Documentary Emmy Award, for a report by O’Donnell on sexual assault in the United States Air Force Academy.
Golodryga, 40, has been a fill-in co-host on “CBS This Morning” since 2017 and a substitute anchor for the “CBS Evening News.” She has also been a contributor to CNN.
Golodryga, who was born in the former Soviet Union and came to the U.S. when her political refugee parents emigrated in 1980, began her TV career as a producer for business news channel CNBC. She joined ABC News as a correspondent in 2007 and eventually served as a weekend co-host of “Good Morning America.” In 2014, she moved to Yahoo News to cover business and finance.
“In the last year Bianna has become a tremendous asset to all of us at CTM,” said “CBS This Morning” executive producer Ryan Kadro in a statement. “She is a superb broadcaster and journalist, and we look forward to having her at the table, or reporting in the field, every day.”
Golodryga worked in the financial services industry before going into television news. She is married to Peter Orszag, who served as director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration.