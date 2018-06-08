CNN's Anthony Bourdain is dead at 61 of an apparent suicide

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has died of an apparent suicide, CNN announced Friday morning. He was 61.
The network said Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he had been at work on an episode of his CNN travel series “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.” CNN said it was a death by hanging.
French chef Eric Ripert found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room, according to the network.
“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN said in a statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique story teller.”
Bourdain transformed his popularity as a best-selling author and celebrity chef into TV stardom through his programs on the Travel Channel and CNN, where “Parts Unknown” has been one of the network’s most popular series since it was launched in 2013.
Bourdain’s first book, “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures In the Culinary Underbelly” was a major sensation in 2000 for revealing the secrets of the restaurant business and his own personal struggles as he made his way to the top of the culinary industry.
Bourdain’s CNN series, where he explored food, culture and social issues in far flung locations, earned four Emmy Awards during its run and a Peabody Award in 2013.
CNN President Jeff Zucker said in an e-mail to employees, “Tony was an exceptional talent. A gifted writer. A world traveler. An adventurer. He brought something to CNN that no one else had ever brought before. Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”
President Donald Trump paid tribute to Bourdain during his impromptu press conference on the White House lawn before leaving for the G-7 summit on Friday morning.
“I enjoyed his show,” said Trump. “He was quite a character.”
The 1-800 number for the Suicide Prevention Hotline was kept on screen throughout the CNN’s coverage of Bourdain’s death on Friday.
If you or a loved one is considering suicide, please call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
6:20 a.m.: This article was updated with CNN President Jeff Zucker’s e-mail to employees and President Trump’s statement.
This article was originally posted at 4:35 a.m.