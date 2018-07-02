ABC News parts ways with investigative reporter Brian Ross

“After a great run of 24 years, we have decided to pack up and move on from ABC News, an organization that has meant so much to us,” Ross said in an email to his colleagues. “We leave with enormous gratitude for all those who supported us and helped build the industry’s most robust and honored investigative unit. It is a point of great pride to see the soaring careers of so many of the talented and dedicated people who worked with us in producing hundreds of groundbreaking investigative reports that empowered the disenfranchised, exposed corruption and helped make our society a better place.”