CBS' Leslie Moonves received $69 million in compensation last year; Richard Parsons nominated to serve on board

CBS Corp. Chief Executive Leslie Moonves once again is the $69-million man.
Moonves remained among the highest-paid executives in corporate America with a $69.3-million compensation package in 2017, down slightly from the previous year, according to CBS' proxy that was filed Friday.
Details of the fat compensation package come as CBS' controlling shareholder Shari Redstone is working to reunite CBS and Viacom Inc., the other media company her family controls. Negotiations have become tense because Redstone and Moonves appear to be at odds over the proposed management team for a combined entity.
Meanwhile, CBS nominated veteran media executive Richard Parsons to its board, bolstering the panel at a crucial time when the two Redstone-controlled companies might become one.
Both CBS and Redstone have embraced the choice of Parsons, who served as chairman and chief executive of Time Warner Inc., after its turbulent takeover by internet upstart AOL. That is widely considered one of the most ill-fated corporate mergers of all time. Parsons was interim chief executive of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team in 2014 amid the wrangling over the team's future.
Parsons, who also served as chairman of CitiGroup, has a reputation for being an adroit diplomat and consensus builder. That skill could prove beneficial amid the wrangling between Moonves and Shari Redstone and other members of the board.
The Redstone family controls nearly 80% of the voting stock of Viacom and CBS. Shari Redstone — who serves as vice chairwoman of both Viacom and CBS — has been calling the shots for the last two years after her famously fiery father, Sumner Redstone, 94, became ill.
Shari Redstone has been pushing to combine Viacom and CBS for more than a year. She believes the two companies would be stronger together as traditional media companies fight to maintain their perch as the dominant providers of entertainment, despite inroads from technology companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Google's YouTube.
Parsons is expected to join CBS' board after an election of directors at the annual board meeting in May.
Analysts believe the Viacom-CBS merger issue should be settled by early May, when the two companies next report their earnings.
Wall Street has become concerned that Shari Redstone and Moonves and some of CBS' board seem to be at odds over the proposed merger. Moonves has a strong track record managing the broadcasting company and has many fans on Wall Street.
"We see significant risk resulting from prolonged public discord," Guggenheim Securities media analyst Michael Morris wrote in a report on Thursday. "The success of the combined company will rest in part on its ability to continue to attract talented managers and content creators. We view a corporate environment that includes contentious relationships and public negotiating between ownership and management as potentially impaired in its ability to attract the best and brightest in the future."
Moonves' 2017 compensation was boosted by $43.7 million in stock awards, which came when he extended his employment agreement to 2021. He also received a $20-million bonus. His base salary is $3.5 million.
The year before, Moonves collected $69.6 million in compensation, which included a $32-million bonus because CBS' stock performance.