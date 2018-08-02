CBS board knew about Leslie Moonves' sexual harassment allegations, sources say

The police investigation began in November after an 81-year-old woman told detectives that Moonves sexually assaulted her three decades ago when they both worked at then-television powerhouse Lorimar Productions, the studio behind such shows as “Dallas” and “Knott’s Landing.” The woman claimed the TV executive, during a 1986 meeting in his office, demanded oral copulation. She told police about another incident, in 1988, when he allegedly exposed himself and assaulted her, sources said.