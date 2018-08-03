CBS' Moonves skirts explosive allegations, sticks to strong earnings on call with investors

The L.A. police investigation began in November after an 81-year-old woman told detectives that Moonves sexually assaulted her more than 30 years ago when they both worked at then-television powerhouse Lorimar Productions, the studio behind such hits as “Dallas” and “Knots Landing.” The woman claimed the TV executive, during a 1986 meeting in his office, demanded oral copulation. She told police about another incident, in 1988, when he allegedly exposed himself and assaulted her, sources said.