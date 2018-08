Courtroom battle over control of CBS reignites questions about Sumner Redstone's capacity

Last week, the board voted to hire two high-powered female lawyers to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment, which were detailed in a July 27 article in the New Yorker magazine. Several of the women interviewed said Moonves “forcibly kissed” them decades ago. Separately, a former employee from Lorimar Productions told police late last year that Moonves assaulted her on at least two occasions in the mid-1980s. Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to bring charges because the statute of limitations had expired.