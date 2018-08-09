Courtroom battle over control of CBS reignites questions about Sumner Redstone's capacity

During a hearing to determine what evidence could be used to prepare for a trial in October, Delaware Chancery Court Judge Andre Bouchard denied CBS’ request that its lawyers be allowed to grill 95-year-old Sumner Redstone in a deposition. But the judge expressed “a great deal of skepticism” that the elderly mogul had a grasp on the decisions that were being made in his name by his family’s investment firm, National Amusements Inc.