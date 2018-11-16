ABC shakeup: Channing Dungey departs; Karey Burke becomes entertainment president

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey has stepped down, becoming the second high-profile network executive to leave as Walt Disney Co. prepares to bring in new management from Fox.
Longtime programmer Karey Burke, who has been developing original programs for Walt Disney Co.’s Freeform channel, on Friday was named as Dungey’s replacement.
Burke will be responsible for all development, programming, casting, marketing, business affairs and scheduling for ABC prime-time and late-night shows. She will report to Dana Walden, who will become chairwoman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment after Disney completes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox properties.
Dungey’s departure — she will leave after a transition period — was not a surprise given the wholesale changes to Disney’s television empire in Burbank.
Last month, her boss, Ben Sherwood, announced that he was leaving Disney after running the ABC television group for nearly three years. Disney is installing executives from Fox management — Walden, Peter Rice and FX head John Landgraf — to oversee ABC and its cable channels. Walden will also head ABC’s television production operation, which has become a high priority for the company.
“I’m grateful to Channing for her significant contributions and unwavering dedication to the success of ABC over the past 14 years,” Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said in a statement. “Over the past four years at Freeform, and throughout her career, Karey has proven herself a gifted leader with a strong track record of developing unique programming. Karey’s attention to, and intimate knowledge of, the audience, and a commitment to quality will be a great addition to the creative team at ABC.”
In a statement, Dungey said she is “incredibly proud of what the team and I have accomplished over the years, and all the meaningful and impactful programming we’ve developed. This job has been the highlight of my career.”