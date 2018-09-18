Julie Chen is leaving her co-host role on the CBS daytime show 'The Talk'

Julie Chen is expected to announce her departure from the CBS daytime show “The Talk” on Tuesday’s edition of the program.
Chen has not been on the daily chat show since her husband Leslie Moonves was ousted Sept. 9 from his post as chairman of CBS amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault. She told viewers in a statement Sept. 10 that she was taking time off to be with her family and would return.
CBS is not commenting on Chen’s plans. But two people at the network who are familiar with the matter said her departure will be addressed on the program.
Chen’s future on “The Talk” has been in doubt since her her husband left the company and the scandal surrounding his departure became a major news story. “The Talk” often discusses topical issues, including the #MeToo movement, making Chen’s continued participation problematic.
Chen, 48, is expected to keep her role as host of the CBS reality series “Big Brother.”
Chen has been a co-host on “The Talk” since the program debuted in 2010. She was formerly a co-anchor on the CBS News program “The Early Show.”
She has been married to Moonves since 2004. They have an 8-year-old son, Charlie.