'War for Planet of the Apes' again dominates China's box office

In a triumph of apes over humans, “War for the Planet of the Apes” defeated “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” to remain atop China’s box office for the second straight week.

The sci-fi film raked in an additional $38 million in box-office sales, bringing its total haul to $98.4 million, according to the film consulting company Artisan Gateway.

The 20th Century Fox film has nearly eclipsed the Chinese box-office performance of its predecessor, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” which grossed $107 million over its entire Chinese run in 2014. The film cost $152 million to make.

Millennium Films’ “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, hit Chinese theaters Sept. 22, one month after its American debut. The film earned $13.6 million in its first three days.

A few Chinese moviegoers didn’t actually expect to watch it. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” whose Chinese title, wangpai baobiao, roughly translates to “Top Agent’s Bodyguard,” which shares a similar name with “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” produced by 20th Century Fox. That title translates to “Top Agent’s Special Service.” The overlap appears to have caused minor confusion among audiences, with a few viewers claiming to have bought tickets for a different film.

The Spanish thriller film, “Contratiempo,” finished third last week, up one place from the week prior in its first full week of screenings. It earned $11.1 million, bringing its Chinese total to $16 million in ticket sales.

Sony Pictures’ “Spider-man: Homecoming” fell to fourth place, bringing in $10.1 million in its third week. Its Chinese total is now a healthy $114.4 million since hitting theaters Sept. 8.

The mainland domestic film, Sanya Hedi Media’s “Please Open Your Window,” debuted in fifth place, with $1.9 million. The film was shot on the tropical southern island of Hainan.

DeButts is a special correspondent for The Times.

