'Rampage' dominates China's box office for second week

Warner Bros' other hit, "Ready Player One," continued its strong showing. The sci-fi blockbuster managed to rake in $14.6 million last week, and scored 8.9 on the rating website. Despite some cultural barriers, Steven Spielberg's love letter to '80s and '90s American pop culture had $207.1 million in ticket sales after three weeks in the Middle Kingdom and is now among the top 10 highest-grossing imported films ever in China.