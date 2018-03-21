'Tomb Raider' tops China's box office with $41.5 million

In fourth place was "Amazing China," a 90-minute propaganda documentary by China's state broadcaster that extols the achievements of President Xi Jinping's first term. Already the highest-grossing domestic title of its genre, the film apparently awed enough viewers to pull in an additional $15.9 million in its third week of screening, raising its total box office to $52.1 million and beating the Oscar-winning Fox Searchlight's "The Shape of Water."