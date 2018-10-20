AMC's Collier named entertainment chief at Fox broadcast network after Disney deal

Charlie Collier is leaving his post as president of AMC, Sundance TV and AMC Studios to head up Fox, the company to be spun off from 21st Century Fox after the sale of most of its assets to Walt Disney Co.
Collier, whose appointment was announced Friday night, will oversee the Fox Broadcasting Company and lead its entertainment programming strategy across live, scripted and non-scripted content. He will assume his new role Nov. 1.
“Charlie is a singular talent, combining creative success with operational expertise to lead the AMC Network with some of television’s most memorable programming,” Fox Chairman and Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. “Charlie’s skills and experience will help Fox continue to transform the broadcast television business.”
Collier, 49, joined AMC Networks in 2006 to oversee the flagship channel, which is the home of such hits as “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul.” He later took over SundanceTV and AMC Studios, the company’s production arm.
The hiring of Collier, who transformed the AMC with the development of such original series, is an indication that the Murdochs will try to expand Fox’s businesses beyond its current assets, which includethe broadcast network, Fox News, Fox Sports and its TV station group.
The Fox job was expected to go to Gary Newman, the longtime co-chairman of the Fox Television Group. But discussions with Newman ended earlier this week, according to a person inside the company familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Dana Walden, the Fox Television Group co-chairman who worked for years alongside Newman, is joining the Walt Disney Co. to oversee the combined television operation. Walden will be chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment.
Peter Rice, the current president of 21st Century Fox, is also moving to Disney where he will be chairman of Walt Disney Television.
Collier’s departure from AMC comes at a critical time as ad-supported cable networks are under pressure from declining ratings and decreased revenue because of the decline in pay television subscriptions as more viewers choose to stream video content online.
AMC did not name a successor for Collier on Friday, but said in a statement that it has “a strong and longpstanding executive leadership team and a deep bench of talent.”
AMC’s last major hire — programming president Dave Madden — joined the company from Fox, where he oversaw the network and also worked on the studio side.