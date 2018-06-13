Comcast bids $65 billion for Fox assets, challenging Disney's offer

Now, Murdoch and his board must decide whether Comcast’s bid would have a shot at prevailing and whether the offer is indeed better than Disney’s. Should that happen, Disney would then have a five-day window to match or beat Comcast’s offer, according to Disney’s and Fox’s regulatory filings. If Fox ultimately bypassed Disney in favor of selling the assets to Comcast, then Fox would owe Disney a $1.5-million breakup fee to walk away from the earlier deal.