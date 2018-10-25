Comcast gains 363,000 internet service customers, beating expectations

The third quarter was full of high drama for Comcast as it tried — and failed — to outmuscle Walt Disney Co. in a struggle to buy much of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Disney came away with that prize. But Comcast was dogged in a second bidding war, this one against Fox and Disney for control of European pay-TV giant Sky. Comcast won control of Sky with a $39-billion bid. Investors worry that Comcast might have overpaid by $5 billion to $10 billion.