NBCUniversal Chief Executive Steve Burke once again outranks his boss in compensation

NBCUniversal has become increasingly important to Comcast in recent years. The Philadelphia cable giant is at a crossroads as cord-cutting begins to erode its core business of selling packages of TV channels. The company reported last week that it had shed 96,000 video customers in the first quarter. Comcast was not alone: AT&T said it lost 187,000 traditional pay-TV subscribers in the same period; Charter Communications on Friday reported a net loss of 122,000 pay-TV subscribers.