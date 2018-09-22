Comcast outbids Walt Disney Co. with $39-billion offer for Europe's Sky TV

Nearly a decade ago, the Murdoch company tried to buy all of Sky but, in 2011, it was forced to retreat amid an embarrassing cellphone hacking scandal at its now-defunct London tabloid, News of the World. Then, in December 2016, Fox tried again to buy the 61% of Sky that it currently does not own. But that sale became bogged down as various regulators in Britain chewed on the deal and raised questions about Murdoch’s control.