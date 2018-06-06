Diane Nelson steps down as president of Warner Bros.' DC Entertainment

DC Entertainment President Diane Nelson is officially leaving her position as head of the storied Warner Bros.-owned comic book publisher, following a two-month leave of absence.
Nelson, who also served as Warner Bros.’ president of consumer products, first stepped away from her duties in late March. At the time, the Time Warner Inc.-owned studio said Nelson needed time to “recharge” and would return at an unspecified date.
However, in a Wednesday memo, Warner Bros. Chief Executive Kevin Tsujihara told staff that Nelson had decided not to come back.
The company did not specify a reason for her departure. When her time off was announced, a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment cited personal matters. She joined Warner Bros. in 1996.
“Diane has been a friend and colleague as well as a valued member of the Warner Bros. family for more than 20 years,” Tsujihara said. “While we’re sad she’ll be leaving us, we completely respect and support her decision.”
Nelson has overseen the valuable comics division — known for Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman — since 2009, making her a high-profile executive at the studio.
During her tenure, the publisher worked with the studio to develop a flurry of film and television projects. Movies based on DC heroes form a key pillar of Warner Bros.' film strategy. They have also triggered executive changes as the studio's efforts, other than the hit “Wonder Woman,” have struggled to win over critics.
Warner Bros. has not announced a replacement. For now, the current DC leadership team — which includes Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns — will continue to report to Warner Bros. digital and business development executive Thomas Gewecke.
DC’s film business underwent a major shakeup a few months ago after the disappointment of last year’s superhero team-up film “Justice League.” Former New Line Cinema executive Walter Hamada was put in charge of the DC movies in January, following the exit of Warner Bros. Pictures' co-president of production, Jon Berg.