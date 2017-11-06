Disney has held talks to buy Fox entertainment assets

Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox has been engaged in talks to sell its movie and television production studios to Walt Disney Co., according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment on the discussions.

Fox shares jumped Monday following a CNBC report that Murdoch’s media company might be interested in unloading much of its Los Angeles-based entertainment properties.

Fox’s shares soared more than 6% following CNBC’s report that the two media conglomerates had engaged in on- and off-again talks over the last few months. Fox News would not be part of any sale, one person familiar with the talks said.

Fox’s broadcast network and its regional sports network also would not be included.

The move would make Disney a more formidable media conglomerate at a time when AT&T is trying to swallow Time Warner Inc., owner of CNN and HBO, and technology companies are flexing their muscles by creating original content. Bulking up would also allow Disney to better compete with tech giants such as Google and Amazon that are making inroads into Hollywood.

Owning the rich 20th Century Fox film library would be a boost to the Disney-branded movie service the company plans to launch in 2019. Fox’s TV networks include the FX cable channel and National Geographic.

The corporate parent is 21st Century Fox; the film and TV studio is 20th Century Fox.

Fox’s share opened at $24.97 this morning and rose to $26.68 by early afternoon. Disney shares rose 2% by early Monday afternoon, trading at $100.

Fox declined to comment. Disney representatives were not immediately available for comment.

