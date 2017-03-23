Disney CEO Bob Iger extends his contract as search for a successor continues

Walt Disney Co. Chairman and Chief Executive Robert Iger has extended his contract by one year as the company’s board of directors continues to search for his replacement.
Disney announced the extension Thursday morning.
Under Iger, Disney has been transformed by three multibillion-dollar acquisitions: Pixar Animation Studios in 2006, Marvel Entertainment in 2009 and Lucasfilm in 2012. Those deals, orchestrated by Iger, have provided Disney with lucrative franchises such as "Star Wars" and "The Avengers," which have been pumped through the company's diverse ecosystem of businesses.
Iger, 66, previously was slated to leave the company at the end of June 2018. His new deal ends July 2, 2019.
“Even with the incredible success the company has achieved, I am confident that Disney’s best days are still ahead, and I look forward to continuing to build on our proven strategy for growth while working with the board to identify a successor as CEO and ensure a successful transition,” Iger said in a statement.
Iger said in February during a conference call with analysts that he was “open” to extending his deal — if the board deemed that the best course of action.
Thomas Staggs, Iger’s former heir apparent, left Disney’s No. 2 post last year. Staggs’ departure, which came after Disney’s board privately expressed a lack of confidence in him, threw Disney’s carefully orchestrated succession plans into question.
