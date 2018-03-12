Nancy Dubuc exits A+E Networks and may be headed to Vice Media

Nancy Dubuc is stepping down as President and Chief Executive of A+E Networks and is reportedly in talks to head Vice Media.
A+E Networks owners the Walt Disney Co. and Hearst announced Dubuc's departure on Monday. Abbe Raven, who ran the group of cable networks for 33 years, is taking over as chairman in an interim capacity until a permanent successor is named.
Dubuc has spent 20 years at A+E Networks. She was recently a candidate to take over the top programming job at Amazon Studios, a position that went to Jennifer Salke, the former president of NBC Entertainment.
Numerous outlets reported that Dubuc is in talks to head Vice Media, the millennial-friendly digital media company that is in the market for seasoned leadership. The discussions were first reported by Variety.
Dubuc would replace Vice's freewheeling founding Chief Executive Shane Smith, who has said publicly that he could step aside as the company evolved.
Vice Media has been considered a candidate for a corporate makeover since being rocked by reports in December of systemic sexual harassment and having a culture that is not hospitable to women.
The company hired a new HR executive and stated a commitment to have a 50-50 split of male and female employees.
Vice's cable channel Viceland has been part of Dubuc's portfolio at A+E Networks, which also includes History, Lifetime and FYI. The channel has been challenged in its efforts to draw young viewers who have been turning away from cable and linear television watching in general.
Disney, A&E and 21st Century Fox are investors in Vice Media.
A+E did not respond to a request to comment on Dubuc's discussions with Vice.
Dubuc did not mention Vice in a statement issued about her departure from A+E.
"Anyone who knows me well knows I am an entrepreneur, creator, rebel and disruptor at heart," Dubuc said. "I have a famous neon sign in my office that blares 'Who dares wins.' After 20 years at A+E, the hardest thing will be to leave the people and company I love. But, as a creative executive and leader, and to stay true to my personal mantra, I need my next dare and my next challenge."
