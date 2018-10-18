Fox's Emma Watts joins Disney's management team in senior role

Walt Disney Co. has named a top Fox film executive, Emma Watts, to a significant role at the studio as the Burbank entertainment company prepares to absorb much of 21st Century Fox into its business.
Watts will remain a vice chairman of 20th Century Fox Film, after the media giant completes its $71.3-billion purchase of Fox assets, including its Century City-based film studio.
The announcement was widely anticipated and provides some long-awaited clarity for the future of the Fox film operation, which carries one of the most recognizable brands in Hollywood. Its brassy fanfare and iconic logo has appeared before some of the biggest films ever, including “Avatar” and “Star Wars.”
How Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger would integrate Fox into its own robust film division has been a source of much speculation.
Fox Searchlight, the specialty film label known for Oscar winners such as “The Shape of Water” and “Birdman,” will remain intact, as Iger has long indicated. Stephen Gilula and Nancy Utley remain in charge of the business. Elizabeth Gabler will continue to be president of production for Fox 2000, while Andrea Miloro and Robert Baird will serve as co-presidents of animation. Vanessa Morrison will be president of Fox Family.
Watts’ appointment comes after Disney confirmed last week it would overhaul leadership of its TV business with incoming Fox executives. Peter Rice, a longtime steward of Rupert Murdoch’s TV empire, was named chairman of Walt Disney Television and co-chair of Disney Media Networks. Fox’s Dana Walden will oversee the ABC studio and network, reporting to Rice.
Under the Disney umbrella, Watts will shepherd Fox’s slate of more adult-oriented films. Fox is known for live-action franchises including the R-rated “Kingsman” spy movies and pictures such as “The Martian.” Within Disney, Fox’s movies will exist alongside powerful labels including Pixar, Disney Animation, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, which are all run by high-powered executives.
Though Disney hasn’t divulged its plans, Fox, long one of the six “major” American film studios, will likely be scaled down dramatically. Its blockbuster superhero franchises — “X-Men” and “Deadpool” — are expected to transfer to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Watts will report to Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn. She was elevated to vice chair of the studio last year after serving as head of production, playing a key role to revive franchises such as “Planet of the Apes” and making such hits as “Gone Girl.” Watts joined Fox in 1997 and became production president in 2007.
Watts was born in England and immigrated to Vancouver, Canada, when she was 5. She moved to the U.S. to study English literature at UCLA. After college, she got her first job as a production assistant at Herb Ritts' photography studio, followed by a job at Def Pictures, the production company of hip-hop impresario Russell Simmons.
Her career hit its stride when she landed a job working for director Oliver Stone. In 1997, Tom Rothman hired Watts as a creative executive. She is known for having strong relationships with directors, including David Fincher, whom she aggressively courted for “Gone Girl,” and Matt Reeves of the recent “Planet of the Apes” movies.
Fox Film’s current chairman, Stacey Snider, is expected to step down when the transaction closes.
Snider, formerly a top executive at Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks and Universal Pictures, was named chairman of the Fox film studio in 2016. Snider is widely respected, but with Horn firmly in charge of the overall Disney movie business, Snider did not have an obvious spot at the company. She has not said what she plans to do next.