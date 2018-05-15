ESPN delivers a digital pitch to advertisers

The sports media company's new direct-to-consumer streaming service, called ESPN+, and its "SportsCenter" editions for social media platform Snapchat received ample stage time at the Minskoff Theater in New York, where parent company Walt Disney's "The Lion King" is staged nightly. The first show featured at its annual event was "Detail," the basketball analysis series hosted by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, which is only available to ESPN+ subscribers.