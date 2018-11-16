Criterion Channel to launch streaming service next spring with WarnerMedia

The Criterion Collection’s bevy of classic movies will have their own streaming home after the closure of FilmStruck, WarnerMedia said Friday.
New York-based Criterion Collection, which distributes classic movies such as “The Seven Samurai” and “The 400 Blows,” will launch a free-standing online channel called the Criterion Channel next spring to replace FilmStruck, which is closing Nov. 29.
The decision follows a widespread outcry among classic film fans following WarnerMedia’s sudden announcement that it would close the small but beloved 2-year-old service, which subscribers used to access foreign classics and arthouse dramas that shaped the history of Hollywood. FilmStruck’s demise sparked fears that important movies would have trouble finding a home in the streaming future.
A Change.org petition demanding WarnerMedia save FilmStruck garnered more than 50,000 signatures. Filmmakers including Guillermo del Toro, Barry Jenkins and Edgar Wright also increased pressure on the company to preserve the service in some fashion.
WarnerMedia previously said Criterion movies would have a place on WarnerMedia’s upcoming larger streaming offering that will also include shows and movies from HBO and Turner Networks, but did not offer details on how the classics would be presented.