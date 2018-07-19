Key Fox TV executives Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf headed to Disney

Even before finalizing the deal to buy much of 21st Century Fox, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger has identified several top executives he wants to manage parts of the Burbank entertainment giant.
One of Rupert Murdoch’s most trusted executives, Peter Rice, who currently serves as president of 21st Century Fox and chief executive of the Fox Networks Group, is expected to run Disney’s Burbank-based television group, according to two knowledgeable people who were not authorized to speak publicly. Bristol, Conn.-based ESPN is not expected to be part of his portfolio.
The move would immediately position Rice as a potential successor to Iger, who is expected to retire at the end of 2021 after Disney’s consolidation of Fox assets is complete.
The British-born Rice, 52, has spent his entire 30-year career at Fox and he has experience running a film studio as well as a sprawling portfolio of television assets.
He would replace Disney television executive Ben Sherwood, who is expected to remain in “an important role” within Disney, according to the two well-informed people.
Dana Walden — one of Hollywood’s most prominent female executives — is poised to take over the ABC television network, ABC’s television production studio and possibly youth-oriented cable channel Freeform, according to one of the people.
Walden has managed 20th Century Fox television for nearly two decades alongside Gary Newman. In 2014, the two executives also assumed control of the Fox broadcast network and gained the titles of chairmen of the Fox Television Group.
Walden is highly regarded among Hollywood’s writers, producers and talent agents, an increasingly important skill as streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon try to lure top network producers. She also was briefly courted by Amazon to run its Santa Monica-based studio, but that job went to her protege, Jennifer Salke.
Earlier this year, Fox studio lost one of its top producers, Ryan Murphy, to Netflix. Walden had developed a close working relationship with Murphy over the years and was disappointed with the move.
It was not clear Thursday whether Newman will move to Disney or stay at Fox. Another question mark is who might run the Fox broadcast network, which is staying within the Murdoch sphere and is expected to focus heavily on sports.
Murdoch’s oldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, will become chief executive of the slimmed-down Fox, which will consist of the broadcast network, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, two national sports cable channels and the chain of TV stations.
Another well-respected Fox executive, John Landgraf, who serves as chief executive of FX Networks, also will join Disney to continue to oversee the FX channels, according to one of the sources.
Some Hollywood insiders have speculated that Landgraf also might be given responsibility for programming at streaming service Hulu. Disney will gain a 60% ownership stake in Hulu, and Iger has said more adult-oriented programming will wind up on Hulu. FX has developed its niche for edge programming with such shows as “American Horror Story,” “Legion,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Sons of Anarchy.”
Disney also is planning to launch a branded streaming service next year with top franchises such as Pixar Animation, Star Wars and Marvel comics along with traditional Disney characters like “Cinderella,” and Winnie-the-Pooh.
None of the executives has been offered contracts, and exact roles haven’t been finalized.
Rice, Walden and Landgraf were not immediately available for comment. Variety first reported the news about Rice and Walden.