Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will co-host a new midday hour of ABC's 'Good Morning America'

NBC’s “Today” has demonstrated success in using its famous brand name beyond the traditional two-hour morning block. The program added the 9 a.m. hour in 2000 and 10 a.m. in 2008 with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. The expanded hours give the network more commercials to sell while incurring relatively modest production costs as the programs are done in the same studio as the flagship program.