NBC's 'Good Girls' relocating production to California under the state tax credit program

“Good Girls,” the NBC drama series that recently aired its first season, will relocate production to California from Georgia, making it the latest TV show to take advantage of California’s state tax credit program
The California Film Commission said Monday that “Good Girls,” which is produced by Universal Television, is planning to shoot 103 days in California for its upcoming second season. “Good Girls” had previously filmed around the Atlanta area, making it the first TV series to relocate to California from Georgia.
The hour-long show follows three suburban mothers — played by Christine Hendricks, Mae Whitman and stand-up comedienne Retta — who turn to crime in order to make ends meet.
California’s tax credit program for TV and film, whose current iteration began in 2016, was recently extended by five years to 2025. The program hands out $330 million annually in tax credits to select TV series and movies that shoot in California.
The upcoming Lifetime series “You” will also relocate to California under the tax credit program. The new show, which filmed in New York, is scheduled to debut its first season this fall. “You” is planning to shoot 80 days in California, according to the state film commission.
Together, “Good Girls” and “You” will receive $15.4 million in tax credits. The shows are expected to employ 420 crew members, 429 cast and 7,060 extras. They are also expected to spend $61.4 million in qualified expenditures, which include wages to crew members and in-state vendors.
"We're excited to bring 'Good Girls' to California and employ hundreds of California workers on an important series for NBC and Universal Television,” said Jerry DiCanio, executive vice president of production operations for Universal Television, in a statement.
Other TV series to relocate to California under the tax credit program include Showtime’s “The Affair,” Amazon’s “Sneaky Pete” and HBO’s “Ballers” and “Veep.”