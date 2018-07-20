Kimberly Guilfoyle exits Fox News for a post at Trump's PAC

Guilfoyle becomes the latest Fox News alumna to cross over to work for Trump. Former Fox News Co-President Bill Shine — and confidant of the network’s top-rated personality, Sean Hannity — recently signed on as deputy chief of staff for communications for the White House. John Bolton was a contributor to the network before he was hired to be the administration’s national security advisor. Onetime anchor Heather Nauert is an undersecretary for public affairs in the State Department.