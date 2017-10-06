Harvey Weinstein likely to be suspended after intense board meeting over sexual harassment claims

The fate of Harvey Weinstein was in limbo Friday after a heated board meeting in which directors debated how to respond to sexual harassment allegations against the indie film impresario.

The board of directors discussed Weinstein’s future at his namesake firm in a Thursday night meeting by phone. A decision is expected to come Friday.

At a minimum, the board is expected to suspend Weinstein from his duties while the company conducts an investigation into his behavior, said a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment.

The film pioneer, who is responsible for Oscar-winning movies including “Shakespeare in Love,” said Thursday he would take a leave of absence.

What remains unclear is whether the board ultimately will decide to terminate Weinstein, which some in Hollywood have demanded.

In a sign of tensions within the board, one director, billionaire investor Dirk Ziff, a managing partner at Ziff Capital Partners, resigned before the Thursday meeting. Ziff, 53, is co-owner of the World Surf League.

Ziff did not return calls requesting comment.

Weinstein, who co-founded the New York-based company in 2005 with his brother Bob Weinstein, was on the call at the beginning of the meeting.

Representatives of the Weinstein Co. declined to comment.

The board called the meeting the same day the New York Times published a report detailing decades of sexual harassment accusations against Harvey Weinstein. The accusers included Hollywood actresses such as Ashley Judd and former employees at the Weinstein Co. and his previous company, Miramax.

Weinstein has reached at least eight legal settlements with women over harassment allegations, the article said.

Other Weinstein Co. board members are WPP Group executive Lance Maerov, Technicolor executive Tim Sarnoff, Avenue Capital Group CEO Marc Lasry, Quinta Communications’ Tarak Ben Ammar and Tudor Group founder Paul Tudor Jones.

On Thursday, Weinstein expressed regret for his actions even as his lawyer threatened to sue the New York Times for defamation.

“I so respect all women and regret what happened. I hope that my actions will speak louder than words,” Weinstein said in a statement. “I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt, and I plan to do right by all of them.”

Harvey and Bob Weinstein founded Miramax in 1979. They sold the company to the Walt Disney Co. in 1993 and left 12 years later to pursue their own venture.

Several women told the New York Times that Harvey Weinstein sought massages and gave unsolicited ones. The accusers told the paper Weinstein was naked during some of the encounters.

The allegations against Weinstein come amid a long period of struggles for the Weinstein company, known for awards season favorites such as “The King’s Speech” and “The Artist.”

CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. CAPTION In "Lucky," a 90-year-old atheist has outlived and out-smoked his contemporaries, and as he comes to terms with his own mortality, he searches for ever-elusive enlightenment. Starring Harry Dean Stanton. Video by Jason H. Neubert. In "Lucky," a 90-year-old atheist has outlived and out-smoked his contemporaries, and as he comes to terms with his own mortality, he searches for ever-elusive enlightenment. Starring Harry Dean Stanton. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION In "Our Souls at Night," two widowed neighbors develop an unexpected relationship in their small Colorado town. Starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. Video by Jason H. Neubert. In "Our Souls at Night," two widowed neighbors develop an unexpected relationship in their small Colorado town. Starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Lifelong G-Man Mark Felt, aka "Deep Throat," leaks information to the press that helps to uncover the Watergate scandal of 1974 in "Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House." Starring Liam Neeson. Video by Jason H. Neubert." Lifelong G-Man Mark Felt, aka "Deep Throat," leaks information to the press that helps to uncover the Watergate scandal of 1974 in "Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House." Starring Liam Neeson. Video by Jason H. Neubert."

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder