Hulu hires a marketing officer from Google

Taking another step to transform itself into a more formidable competitor to Netflix and Amazon.com, streaming service Hulu on Monday said it has hired a former Google executive, Kelly Campbell, to become chief marketing officer of the Santa Monica company.

In her new role, Campbell will direct Hulu’s marketing strategy and consumer research teams. She will join Hulu later this summer and report directly to Mike Hopkins, Hulu’s chief executive.

“Kelly is a respected, data-driven marketing expert who has consistently proven her ability to develop effective strategies and build strong, high-performing teams,” Hopkins said in a statement.

Hulu is owned by media companies NBCUniversal, 21st Century Fox and Walt Disney Co. The company also has launched a test version of its so-called “skinny bundle” of pay-TV channels, with live news, entertainment and sports from Fox, Disney, NBCUniversal, CBS Corp. and Turner networks, among others. It also has found success with such original television series as “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Campbell, who has a Harvard Business School MBA, joins Hulu from Google, where she served as managing director of global growth marketing for Google Cloud. In that role, she was responsible for increasing awareness and helping drive sales of such products as Google Cloud Platform and G Suite.

Before joining Google in 2005, Campbell worked in investment banking for JPMorgan Chase and FleetBoston Financial Corp.

