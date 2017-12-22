Fox News Washington correspondent James Rosen is leaving the network

James Rosen, one of the longest-tenured correspondents at Fox News, is leaving the company at the end of the year.
Fox News offered no reason for his exit beyond a statement Friday confirming his departure.
Rosen, 49, has been in the Washington bureau of Fox News since 1999. He became a news subject himself in 2013, when news reports said the Obama administration was investigating leaks to journalists who included Rosen.
The Justice Department targeted Rosen because it believed he was breaking the law when he sought classified information from a State Department contractor in 2009. No charges were filed.
Twitter: @SteveBattaglio