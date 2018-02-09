Jen Salke, president of NBC Entertainment, jumps to Amazon Studios

Amazon has selected NBC Entertainment President Jen Salke to run its Santa Monica-based Amazon Studios division, filling one of the most sought-after jobs in television.
The Seattle-based retailing giant ousted its first studio chief, Roy Price, in October following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a producer. Amazon senior vice president of business and development Jeff Blackburn then turned his attention to finding a prominent female executive to continue the company's expansion into original programming.
Salke, who joined NBC Entertainment in July 2011, is known for collaborating with writers and producers. She helped shepherd "This is Us" into a huge hit for NBC.
"What stood out about Jen was the deep relationships she has nurtured with creators and talent over her career, spanning NBCU, Twentieth Century Fox, and Aaron Spelling Productions," Blackburn said in a statement."She's built an impeccable reputation as a big leader who emphasizes creativity, collaboration, and teamwork."
The appointment was announced Friday.
At NBC, Salke was responsible for comedy development, drama development, current programming, casting and diversity programming initiatives. She oversaw the Universal Television operations. Just last month, she was given oversight of business affairs and production for scripted programming.
"I'm incredibly excited about the future at Amazon Studios," Salke said in the statement. "In the studio's relatively short existence they have innovated, disrupted, and created characters that are already an indelible part of pop-culture. I am both honored and emboldened by the opportunity to lead this extraordinary business."
Salke has been part of the team that reinvigorated the peacock network after Comcast took control of NBCUniversal in 2011. She was one of the first hires of NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt.
"NBC has been an amazing home — creatively, professionally and personally — and I leave there knowing that the work we did had groundbreaking impact," Salke said. "It's an exciting time to be a content creator, and I look forward to being on the front lines of an innovative business with storytelling at its heart."
