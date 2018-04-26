Paramount's Jim Gianopulos touts Tom Cruise's wild 'Mission: Impossible' stunts and new studio leadership at CinemaCon

Paramount is hoping "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," which comes out July 27, represents another hit for the studio that is trying to mount a comeback under new leadership after several years of box-office duds. Paramount is basking in the recent success of the horror-thriller "A Quiet Place," which has grossed $135 million so far in the U.S. and Canada. Gianopulos said a sequel is already in the works.