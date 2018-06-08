John Lasseter will leave Disney and Pixar at the end of the year, studio says

In a dramatic unraveling of one of the most storied careers in animation, Walt Disney Co. is ending its relationship with John Lasseter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and Disney Animation Studios, after allegations that he engaged in inappropriate workplace behavior.
Disney said Friday that Lasseter will leave the studio at the end of the year. In the meantime, he will assume a consulting role at the studio, the company said.
“John had a remarkable tenure at Pixar and Disney Animation, reinventing the animation business, taking breathtaking risks, and telling original, high quality stories that will last forever,” said Walt Disney Co. Chairman and Chief Executive Robert Iger, in a statement. “We are profoundly grateful for his contributions, which included a masterful and remarkable turnaround of The Walt Disney Animation Studios.”
Lasseter, who has been on a leave of absence from Disney since November, is widely regarded as a pioneer in the digital animation field, spearheading numerous Pixar hits including the “Toy Story” and “Cars” movies. In a career that seemed to have no limits, Lasseter, 61, ascended the corporate ranks and transformed Disney’s vast animation business into a juggernaut for the digital age.
But while the entertainment industry heaped praise on him, some female employees who worked at Pixar alleged that they endured a corporate culture in which women were frequently marginalized and subjected to crude boys-club behavior. They said Lasseter and other senior creative leaders were protected from the repercussions of their conduct.
“The last six months have provided an opportunity to reflect on my life, career and personal priorities,” Lasseter said in a statement. “While I remain dedicated to the art of animation and inspired by the creative talent at Pixar and Disney, I have decided the end of this year is the right time to begin focusing on new creative challenges. I am extremely proud of what two of the most important and prolific animation studios have achieved under my leadership and I’m grateful for all of the opportunities to follow my creative passion at Disney.”
When he took his leave of absence in November, Lasseter issued a written memo to the staff in which he apologized to "anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape or form. No matter how benign my intent, everyone has the right to set their own boundaries and have them respected."
Disney executives have wrestled for months over what to do with Lasseter. Lasseter has been immensely valuable as a creative leader of Disney’s lucrative animation business and his influence has been felt throughout the company, including the theme parks, where he oversaw such attractions as Cars Land at Disney California Adventure theme park. Yet, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal and the #MeToo movement, failing to respond decisively to complaints against Lasseter could have backfired and tarnished Disney’s standing among female employees.
A native of Whittier, Lasseter launched his animation career as a student at the California Institute of the Arts, where his talent quickly became apparent. Upon graduation, he landed a job as an animator at Disney, developing a passion for computer-generated images. He moved to Pixar in 1984 and has stayed with the company ever since.
Disney acquired Emeryville, Calif.-based Pixar in 2006 in a $7.4-billion deal. Under Lasseter’s creative aegis, Pixar churned out Oscar-winning hits including “Ratatouille,” “Wall-E,” “Inside Out” and last year’s “Coco.” But the studio also stumbled with “The Good Dinosaur” and “Cars 3,” which were widely regarded as inferior works in the Pixar canon.
Lasseter also took over creative responsibilities at Disney Animation Studios, which released hits such as “Frozen” and “Wreck-It Ralph” under his leadership.
Burbank-based Disney said in a statement in November: “We are committed to maintaining an environment in which all employees are respected and empowered to do their best work.”
Disney Animation held a "day of listening" in early February to enable its workers to talk back to management, according to one person with knowledge of the event. It remains unclear whether Pixar held a similar session.