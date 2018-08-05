CBS entertainment chief Kelly Kahl says harassment allegations at the company 'need to be taken seriously'

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl expressed support for the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the company chairman and his longtime boss, Leslie Moonves.
“Leslie has been an excellent boss and a mentor for a long time,” Kahl said Sunday at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Beverly Hills. “He put me in this job. At the same time we must respect the voices that come forward. All allegations need to be and are being taken seriously.”
Kahl is the first CBS executive to speak publicly about the matter since the company was shaken by a New Yorker magazine report that said its chief executive allegedly harassed six women, in several cases forcibly kissing them in incidents that mostly date back to the 1980s and ’90s. The story also said harassment and misbehavior was tolerated by management at the network’s prestigious newsmagazine “60 Minutes.”
The report led the CBS board of directors to hire two law firms to investigate the allegations and the workplace culture at the company. Moonves, who has run CBS since 2006, remains on the job.
CBS executives had internal debates over whether Kahl should take his scheduled turn on stage at the TCA press tour, which put him in front of a hotel ballroom full of reporters amid the allegations that threaten to drop the curtain on Moonves’ much-heralded CBS career.
Kahl wanted the press tour to proceed as normal so that the network’s new show launches this fall will get recognized. The tour is held semi-annually so that networks can publicize their upcoming programs.
Kahl did not directly comment on the allegations. But he did defend the workplace culture in the entertainment division he has overseen over the past year and has been a part of since 1996.
“I feel very confident that CBS Entertainment is a welcome and safe home,” Kahl said.
Kahl said many female colleagues told him they were “saddened” by reports of the allegations.
“They said it does not represent their experience at CBS,” he said.
Kahl was pressed on the division’s handling of Brad Kern, the executive producer of the CBS series “NCIS: New Orleans,” who remained on the program after the company’s 2016 investigation of allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on the set of his show. The results of the investigation were inconclusive, CBS said.
CBS recently hired outside counsel to conduct another investigation involving Kern after receiving further complaints about his behavior. CBS executives confirmed that Kern was suspended in June while that investigation is underway.
“I believe in terms of keeping him out of the workplace during the investigation, that was to be as fair and open as we could be,” Kahl said. “The investigation is ongoing. I’m told we will have results soon.”
Separately, Jeff Fager, the embattled executive producer of “60 Minutes,” is extending his vacation amid a review into the workplace culture of CBS News. Fager was scheduled to return to work on Monday.
“Having heard the investigation will be wrapping up soon, Jeff has decided to stay on vacation,“ CBS News said in a statement Sunday morning.
Fager came under harsh light in the New Yorker, which alleged the producer acted boorishly at after-hours work functions and allowed a culture that tolerated discrimination and inappropriate behavior within the newsmagazine he has run since 2004.
CBS earlier this spring hired the Proskauer Rose law firm to investigate CBS News in the wake of allegations that Charlie Rose, the former PBS talk show host, “60 Minutes” correspondent and co-anchor of “CBS This Morning,” had acted inappropriately with three female assistants. The three women are suing Rose and CBS News.
While CBS copes with the crisis, the #MeToo issue will be popping up in the network’s scripted programs. Diane English, executive producer and creator of “Murphy Brown,” said a #MeToo-themed episode was already in the works for the revival of the topical sitcom.
English said she supports CBS’s investigation. But she noted she was never subjected to harassment or inappropriate behavior during her association with CBS, which dates back to the late 1980s.
“None of us have had any negative experience in that regard at CBS and I go back to the Bill Paley days,” she said. “I never experienced any kind of sexual misconduct personally or misogyny and, as far as I know, no one on the crew has.”